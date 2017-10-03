House reclaimed

Overseas Pakistani’s Commission (OPC) Punjab has vacated a house of an expatriate worth Rs 10 million from illegal occupant. OPC Punjab Commissioner, Afzaal Bhatti said Malik Zafar Iqbal of Berkshire, UK filed a complaint that the tenant is neither paying the rent of the house nor vacating the property. His complain was forwarded to District Overseas Pakistani’s Committee, (DOPC) Gujrat and they threw out the illegal occupant and returned the house to its owner.

