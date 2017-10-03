PHP arrest 74 accused

LAHORE :Punjab Highway Patrol arrested 74 culprits including 10 POs, return two sacks of quilts worth Rs 2,43,000, ID card and ATM card to commuters, recovered 279 liter alcohol and rendered help to 4,602 commuters. PHP post Kamal Pur Faislabad found two sacks of quilt and returned it to owners. PHP teams arrested 10 proclaim offenders and three court absconders and recovered 279 liter liquor, and other drugs from their possession. PHP also arrested 32 culprits on possessing illicit arms. PHP arrested two and recovered a stolen motor-cycle and a rikshaw. PHP helped reuniting nine children with their parents.

