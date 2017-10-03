First batch of metro train rolling stock arrives

LAHORE :The first batch of rolling stock for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (LOMT) reached Dera Gujjran depot, near Quid-e-Azam Interchange of Ring Road on Monday.

More than three-fourth of the civil work on the LOMT project has so far been completed. A special ceremony for unveiling this rolling stock will be held on Saturday on the premises of the depot.

A total of 27 sets of trains each comprising five cars are being imported from China for Orange Line Metro Train. As many as 23 train sets will reach Lahore by the end of this year as per the schedule issued by the Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO.

The metro train will operate at a commercial speed of 80-km per hour and cover the end to end 27-km-long journey in just 45 minutes. More than 250, 000 passengers will daily travel through this train in the beginning while the number of commuters will be doubled in the next five years.

Aboard five heavy duty carriers, two engine and three carriages were sent to Lahore from Karachi Port on September 25, which arrived after seven days. Bidding: South Punjab Forest Company (SPFC) organised a bidding ceremony for afforestation and rangeland lots in South Punjab here on Monday.

The ceremony was inaugurated by SPFC CEO Tahir Rasheed, who welcomed the participants and said in just one year the South Punjab Forest Company executed transaction study by an internationally renowned transaction adviser, got the project approved from Public Private Partnership (PPP) Cell and subsequently advertised the project in national and international media for bidding proposals.

Tahir Rasheed appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for his role to establish SPFC that will help promote afforestation and range management on 99,077 acres in South Punjab.

The event was attended by potential bidders and the technical bids were opened in front of them. However, the results of the technical proposals shall be informed to the bidders in a few days via phone/email/courier/SPFC’s website.

Highlighting the environmental benefits of SPFC’s initiative, Tahir Rasheed said, “More than 5.6 million tons of CO2 will be sequestered and 13 million trees planted through the project. The government has decided that 25 per cent of its share will comprise indigenous trees species, which will not be felled during the concession period, thus improving the forest cover of Punjab”.