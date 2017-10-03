Woman among seven killed in two days

LAHORE :Seven persons, including a 42-year-old woman, were killed while three others received injuries in separate incidents in the provincial metropolis in the last two days.

In Green Town, a 42-year-old woman identified as Rehana Tabassum was shot at and injured by unidentified bikers near Bagrian. The victim was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police said the victim had contracted three marriages and it seemed she had been killed over some domestic dispute.

Separately, robbers killed a 20-year-old man on offering resistance during a house robbery in the Gujjarpura police limits. The victim identified as Waheed was at home with his newly-wed wife when three robbers barged into the house and took them hostage. The victim resisted on which robbers opened firing. The victim received bullet injuries and died on the spot while robbers fled the scene. Police after being informed reached the scene and collected forensic evidences.

In Sanda, a 17-year-old youth was tortured to death by his co-workers over petty issue in the Sanda police limits. The victim was identified as Naveed Ali, son of Noor Ahmad of Akram Park. On the day of the incident, the victim had a scuffle with one Amir and Akram over some minor issue on which the accused persons started beating him up. The victim received injuries and died on the spot. Police have arrested the accused persons and started investigations.

Meanwhile, two persons were killed in separate road traffic accidents in Raiwind and Shahdara. The victims have been identified as Saleem and Bilal respectively. In Islampura, a 16-year-old man was crushed to death by a speeding bike while his four-year-old sister received injuries. The victim Raheel was on his way on a bike along with his sister Rabia. As he reached near Band Road, a speeding bike hit them. As a result, the victim received injuries and died on the spot. The injured minor girl was shifted to hospital.

In another incident, a 20-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his friend in Imambargah in the Islampura police limits on Sunday. The victim identified as Zain and Zain Shams were close friends. They had scuffled few days back but the notables of the area settled the issue. The accused nursed a grudge. On the day of the incident they were on security duty at Imambargah Baltistania when Zain Shams resorted to firing. As a result, the victim died on the spot while accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against accused person.

Yet in another incident, a man and his son were shot at and injured by four accused persons in the Defence-C police limits. The victims have been identified as Shabbir and Dilawar. They were on their way to court for the hearing of a case when the accused persons attacked them.

Moreover, a 45-year-old man was left injured by young car riders in the Racecourse police limits. Police shifted the victim to hospital in critical condition and arrested the accused persons. One of the young boys said to be the son of a mill owner. They were riding an applied for registration car. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

Rescuers performance: Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed performance of September in all 36 Districts of Punjab. The aim of this review was to ensure up-to-mark service standards.

He said, “Off all emergencies, 35 percent are road accidents. Therefore all districts emergency offices have been directed to plan awareness campaigns to educate people about road safety. He congratulated the rescuers on providing swift emergency services to 37,839 citizens during processions of Muharram across the Punjab.

The emergency data showed that 82,260 victims of different emergencies were rescued while conducting 68,442 rescue operations in last month all over the Punjab, with average response time of 7 minutes. The emergency calls to which Rescue 1122 responded to include; 23,618 road accidents, 33,573 medical emergencies, 847 fire incidents, 1,879 crimes, 78 drowning incidents, 32 building collapses and 8,408 miscellaneous operations. Fire incidents in Lahore 218, Faisalabad 87, Multan 68, Rawalpindi 62, Gujranwala 32 and Sialkot 22 were reported. Similarly, traffic accidents, 4,108 in Lahore, 1,988 in Faisalabad, 1,530 in Multan, 1,404 in Gujranwala and 906 in Bahawalpur were reported. Dr Rizwan said that Patient Transfer Service has shifted around 1,29,410 patients all over the Punjab. He directed all district emergency officers to organise mock exercises in all flood prone districts to manage possible flood emergencies.