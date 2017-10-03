LAHORE :A judicial magistrate on Monday issued non-bailabale arrest warrants for actress Khushbakht alias Sofia Mirza allegedly involved in selling a car in fraudulent mean.

According to details, complainant Shaikh Nasir got registered a case in Samanabad against Sofia Mirza and her brother Khurram Shehzad and others. He contended in the FIR that Sofia in connivance with her brother sold him a car. After purchasing the car he sold it to another man.

However, Sofia got registered the car theft case against him. When the car was confiscated by police officials, the car was being used by Sofia Mirza after getting it on interim custody (superdari).