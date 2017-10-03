PML-N’s attempt to influence courts has failed: Nayyar

LAHORE :Former senate chairman and PPP secretary-general Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has said the interior minister should respect the law of the land.

In a statement issued on Monday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari said the attempt of the interior minister to allegedly barge into the court is the continuation of the PML-N disrespect for the courts. Nayyar Bukhari asked the PML-N not to drag courts into politics.

Nayyar Bukhari said Nawaz Sharif was summoned by the court on corruption charges and wrongdoings and he should face the trial with dignity, but hue and cry by the ruling party itself is a proof that Nawaz Sharif is involved in corruption and wrongdoings.

He said the PML-N had in the past initiated false and concocted cases against the PPP leadership but now they are themselves facing cases in courts during their own government. “The PML-N’s gathering outside the court to influence the court has miserably failed. The end of the PML-N is written on the wall and no uproar by the ruling party can stop it now. The ruling party gathered the ministers and workers outside the court to influence the court, and now people are forced to remember the attack on Supreme Court by the PML-N goons in 1990s”, Bukhari concluded said.