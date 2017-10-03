NBP, E&T ink MoU on automatic tax collection system

LAHORE :National Bank of Pakistan in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department (E&T), is going to start the automation of collection process for property tax across Punjab.

This collaboration is a step towards the vision of the Punjab government for complete E-governance of Excise and Taxation Department.An MOU was signed for these services between National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Excise and Taxation Department. Mudassir Khan Group Chief PS&DBG, National Bank of Pakistan and Dr Ahmed Bilal, Secretary, Excise and Taxation Department signed the MOU at a local hotel in Lahore.

Minister for Excise & Taxation Punjab Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman chaired the ceremony. Other senior officials of Excise and Taxation Department and NBP Senior Management team were also present on the occasion.

The property tax collection was done through NBP branches manually but the implementation of this new system would make the process much easier for the customers and will provide real time validation. NBP earlier also rendered its services to E&T Department for implementation of Dealer Vehicle Registration System (DVRS).

Mudassir Khan speaking on the occasion highlighted the need for automation & digitisation in all federal and provincial government collection/payment services and said “NBP is in process of developing systems for digitisation of all G2P & P2G payments. In some cases, we have already executed projects; for example, passport fee collection as well as collection of taxes on behalf of the Sindh government”.

Moreover, National Bank of Pakistan will launch its mobile banking very soon. It is already under testing along with other digital services over the coming months. This will facilitate NBP’s customers for utilising banking products and services at their fingertips and executing transactions on real time basis.