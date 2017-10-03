Tue October 03, 2017
Lahore

October 3, 2017

Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE :Hot weather continued to prevail in the city on Monday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. 

The Met officials said a shallow westerly wave persist over extreme north of Pakistan. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. However, light rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Met officials added.

Rainfall was recorded at Pattan (05 mm), Mirkhani (03 mm) and Lower Dir (02 mm) while Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Sibbi and Sukkur where mercury reached 41°C. In Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 22.8°C and humidity level was 30 per cent.

