Mahmood Khan to hold concerts in Pakistan

LAHORE :Mahmood Khan, a Pakistani-Australian singer and songwriter, is landing in Pakistan this month on a tour ending in December, to hold live musical concerts in all major cities of the country.

He was awarded Australian citizenship for his contribution to the Australian music industry when his song ‘Like the River’ recorded Live at Sydney Opera House went to number 1 on the Australian pop charts, making him the only Asian artiste to achieve mainstream success in Australia.

Earlier, Mahmood worked as a sound engineer/ producer at a Black Music production house in Hollywood for 14 years before getting his big break of writing and producing an album for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in 1997.

He was also signed to India’s music label, where he delivered an album ‘Panah’ recently re-released by a renowned music company. He spent several years in Pakistan developing his writing and production skills creating an Eastern fusion band which was supported by Alliance Francaise.

Mahmood took a break from music to complete a film degree from Sydney Film School and seized an opportunity to record a live album at Sydney Opera House. Recently he has been developing a new sound comprised of Vocal, guitar and Harmonica and has started a promotional tour to bring his original works to audiences across the globe starting from Pakistan.

‘Pakistan’s youths deserve a look at a new sound which is based on original ideas, concepts and lyrics. It is crucial for our new generation to understand the value of originality and I am honoured to be able to bring it to them.

My international success speaks volumes of how with patience, learning to be comfortable with whatever God has given you is the true and real way to live’, said Mahmood.