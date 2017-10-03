Five terrorists killed in encounter

LAHORE :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed five suspected terrorists near Ravi River in the wee hours of Sunday (on Muharram 10), who were planning to attack processions and Majalis.

A CTD team, Sheikhupura, got a credible source information that 7/8 terrorists belonging to banned TTP were hiding around Dera Sain near Ravi River in limits of Sanda police. The CTD team raided the place and challenged the terrorists to surrender. The terrorists started firing indiscriminately. The CTD team took precautions and a gun battle started. When the firing stopped, five terrorists were found dead while three had escaped taking benefit of darkness.

Recoveries include explosives, Kalashnikovs, pistols, live ammunition, motorcycles, etc. One of the dead terrorists has been identified as Zarrar of Bahawalnagar, who had earlier escaped from police custody with the help of fellow terrorists. Search has been launched to arrest the fleeing terrorists.