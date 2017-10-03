Govt barred from deporting Turkish family

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday stopped federal government from deporting another Turkish family associated with Pak-Turk Schools.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza was hearing a petition moved by Murat Ervan. He alleged that law enforcement agencies had kidnapped his colleagues for his possible deportation. Last week, Justice Mirza had stopped the government from repatriating Kacmaz and his family and sought a reply from the interior ministry. Kacmaz was allegedly abducted from Wapda Town residence along with his wife and two daughters.

The petitioner through his counsel argued that the petitioner and other Turkish educationists had applied for asylum in Pakistan under the protection of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR).

The counsel said that the attorney general of Pakistan had given an undertaking before the court last year that the Turkish employees of the Pak-Turk Schools would not be deported till November 24, 2017. He said the incumbent Turkish government resorted to persecution of employees associated with Pak-Turk Schools system on political grounds.

He said the Turkish educationists had been abducted and subjected to forced deportation in violation of the government’s undertaking before the court. He asked the court to restrain the government from possible extradition of the petitioner and his family members and also place their names on exit control list.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza directed a deputy attorney general to ensure that the petitioner and his family will not be deported till decision of the petition. The judge would resume hearing on Oct 6 along with an already pending main petition regarding the alleged abduction of former vice president of Pak-Turk Schools Mesut Kacmaz.