Punjab ordered to furnish summary to hire private counsel

Model Town case

LAHORE :A full bench of the Lahore High Court Monday directed the Punjab government to furnish summary and all relevant documents pertaining to hiring private counsel for arguing appeal against single bench’s order to publicise report of judicial inquiry into Model Town killings.

A full bench headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and comprising Justice Shehbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Amin Qazi heard the arguments of the parties. During the proceedings, Khawaja Haris appeared as counsel of the Punjab government to argue on the appeal against single bench’s September 21 order in which the Punjab government was ordered to publicise the Model Town inquiry report.

The issue of hiring private counsel came to fore when a senior lawyer Khawaja Haris started extending arguments on behalf of the Punjab government. Advocate Azhar Siddique and Khwaja Tariq Raheem raised objection to his appearance saying that under the Supreme Court’s judgment, a private counsel cannot be hired for any petition or appeal filed by the government. They asked the court to stop him representing the Punjab government. They said it was violation of the court’s orders. On it, Advocate Khawaja Haris told the bench that there is a proper procedure for hiring of a private lawyer and secretary law was on board. He pointed out that under rules of business, the Punjab government was empowered to hire private lawyer while SC’s verdict was about power of the federal government.

He said there was a certain reason for which he was chosen as a private counsel to argue the case. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, the head of the bench, asked him to furnish all documents regarding his hiring as private counsel.

However, the court did not stop Khawaja Haris from extending his arguments which will continue on Tuesday (today). The respondents’ counsel said it would be waste of time when it proves that Khawaja Haris can’t argue as private counsel of the government. However, Justice Sheikh asked him to argue on the case with directions to him to submit documents on record so that the respondents could know about his appointment as private counsel. In his arguments, Khawaja Haris questioned the jurisdiction of single bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. He said why the petition was not sent to the full bench and why the government and law officers were not given opportunity of being heard. This petition should not have been decided by the single bench as the same matter had been lying pending before the full bench for last two years. He also said that this was a separate debate whether the inquiry tribunal’s report was judicial proceedings but the matter should have been referred to the full bench. He contended that some petitions in already pending six petitions had the same request which the new petition moved by 20 aggrieved persons had. On it, Justice Sheikh observed that whether there was defect in the proceedings. On it, Khawaja Haris said it was illegal. Advocate Khurram Chughtai assisted him. On last hearing, Additional Advocate General Shan Gull argued on the appeal but on Monday he was not there.

Khawaja Haris said “full bench is seized with the matter while the single bench encroached upon,”. “Why the matter was taken up during the summer and why the aggrieved persons were not asked to file their petitions before the full bench,”. The counsel said the bench should have determined its jurisdiction first.

Earlier, Advocate Ali Zia filed an appeal on behalf of a police official saying that “if the report is released as per order of the single bench then he would be affected,”. On it, the respondent lawyers said it would not affect his right as the issuance of report was merely on the basis of peoples’ right to information especially of those who were directly aggrieved by the Model Town incident. After hearing both sides, the bench issued notices to both sides.

It may be mentioned here that now the court would hold day-to-day hearing of the matter. On September 21, 2017, a single bench comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi ordered the Punjab government to publicise Model Town inquiry report and hand it over to the aggrieved of the incident in which 14 people lost their lives and 85 others fell injured. The single bench had ruled that inquiry report being judicial proceedings and had ordered its publication observing that the aggrieved had the right to know that who was actually the wrong doer and responsible of killings or injuries of their loved ones. The court will resume its hearing today (Tuesday).