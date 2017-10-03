CITY PULSE

Mushk

A play titled “Mushk” featuring performances by Sania Saeed and Nimra Bucha will be held at the Arts Council of Pakistan. Presented by Olomopolo media, the play opens at 8pm on Friday, Nov 3 and continues until Nov 5.

Call 03210-4709178 for tickets and more information.

2nd Sindh Literature Festival

A literary event titled the “2nd Sindh Literature Festival” promoting Sindh’s rich cultural art and literature will be held at the Beach Luxury Hotel.

The festival opens from Friday, Oct 27 and continues until Oct 29. Visit www.slf.com.pk for more information.

Play Along

Nadia Khawaja’s solo exhibition titled “Play Along” opens at the Canvas Gallery on Tuesday Oct 3 from 5pm to 8pm.

Khawaja in continuity with her explorations in drawing and other media uses geometric shapes in vivid color to bring together surfaces some of which are heroically large in scale.

The show remains open daily until Oct 12 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Still Waters Run Deep- By Kaukab Tahir

The Second Floor (T2F) is hosting a documentary screening titled “Still Waters Run Deep” about marine pollution by Kaukab Tahir on Tuesday, Oct 10 at 7.30pm.

The screening will be followed by a Q/A session by Absar Khan (a diver who goes into the ocean to ensure ocean cleanliness) and Nuzhat Khan.

Call 021-3538-9043 for more information.

Super Duper Perspective

Koel Gallery is hosting a group show titled “Super Duper Perspective”, featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Jovita Alvares, Noshad Ali Khan, Razin Rubin, Saddam Murad and Zoila Solomon. Curated by Mohammad Zeeshan, the show continues until Friday, Oct 6 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Without

Sanat Initiative Gallery is hosting an exhibition titled "Without" featuring works by Inaam Zafar.

Zafar is an alumnus from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore. His body of work "Without" is shared, like faith, which only appears to be a matter of personal concern but in order to have it activated and understood, it needs to be shared.

The show continues until Thursday, Oct 5 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 0300-8208108 for more information.