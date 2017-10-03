Accidental gunshot kills paramilitary soldier

A paramilitary solider of the Sindh Rangers died of an accidental gunshot during routine patrolling in the city’s Jamshed Quarters area on Monday. Area SHO Saeed Akhtar identified the paramilitary soldier as Khameso Khan, 33, son of Malik Deen. He said Khan was sitting inside a patrolling vehicle when his weapon mistakenly went off. The soldier suffered extensive injuries and was rushed to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). However, Khan soon succumbed to his wounds and his body was taken away by Rangers officials. The soldier had been deployed on security duty at the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology.

Cop cardiac arrest

An officer of the city’s police force died of cardiac arrest while on duty at the Karachi Police Office on Monday. Saddar SHO Shabbir Haider said 50-year-old Sub Inspector (SI) Maula Bux collapsed while on duty at the third floor of the office. He was rushed to the JPMC but was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. His body was handed over to family members after completion of legal formalities.

Cop run over

A policeman was killed when his motorcycle collided with a truck near the Landhi fire station on Sunday. Landhi SHO Sarwar Commando said Zafar Ali, 34, son of Ali Akbar, suffered extensive injuries as he was run over by the truck in the crash.

The truck driver managed to flee the scene and police had impounded the vehicle. The deceased cop had been deployed at the Landhi police station and was coming to work from his house in Steel Town.