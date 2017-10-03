First phase of K-IV project to start by September next year

A meeting with Sindh chief secretary in chair was informed on Monday that Phase 1 of the K-IV Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme, which stands to add 260 million gallons to the daily supply, would be made functional from September 2018.

Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon chaired the meeting held at the Sindh Secretariat to review affairs of the province related to water supply, sewerage, and drainage systems, industrial effluent treatment and solid waste disposal in different districts including Karachi.

The chief secretary directed the secretaries, divisional commissioners and other officials concerned to perform their duties to the best of their abilities. In this regard, the heads of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), SITE and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) were told to work diligently to ensure water supply, working of sewerage and drainage systems, industrial effluent treatment and proper solid waste disposal in the city and province.

The chief secretary said that the civic agencies and authorities concerned were under strict obligation to take effective measures for protection of the environment. He warned that in case the officials and authorities concerned were found to be performing under par, there would be negative marking in the annual confidential reports pertaining to official service of such officers.

Over the course of the meeting, CS Memon was briefed on the progress made so far in ensuring working of combined effluent treatment plants for industries in the province, solid waste disposal systems, and other steps being taken by civic agencies for protection of the environment and efficient functioning of essential municipal services.

The meeting was attended by the provincial secretaries concerned, divisional commissioners, senior officials of KWSB, SSWMB and SITE. It is pertinent to mention that the K-IV Bulk Water Supply Scheme would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs25.5 billion and would supply 650 million gallons of water daily for residents of Karachi. At present, Karachi faces a shortfall of around 732 mgd against a demand of 1,155 mgd.

The Frontier Works Organisation has been given the contract to build Phase I of the K-IV Bulk Water Supply Scheme. The Sindh chief minister had performed the groundbreaking of the first phase on August 14, 2016.