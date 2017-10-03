Tue October 03, 2017
Karachi

October 3, 2017

Two women held as smuggling bids foiled

A woman who was trying to smuggle jewellery worth Rs5.5 million was arrested along with her husband at the Jinnah International Airport, while a female Nigerian passenger was held with 600 grams of heroin, customs officials said on Monday.

Customs spokesman Irfan Ali said gold jewellery weighing around 1.3 kilograms was found on Sumaiyya Adamjee, who arrived in Karachi from Dubai with her husband early on Monday morning.

The spokesman said when Customs officials stopped her at the green channel, Sumaiyya denied having any contraband. However, she was made to go through the scanners and officials spotted the jewellery concealed in three different packets taped to her body.

Her husband, identified only as Adamjee, was also sent for a body search but nothing was found on him, the spokesman said. The couple was arrested and their passports had been confiscated, he said, adding that an FIR had also been lodged.   

Heroin smuggler

Sharing details of the female Nigerian passenger’s arrest, the Customs official said 600 grams of brown heroin powder was found in her luggage. The lady, identified as Kelechi Franca Earnest, was scheduled to fly to Nigeria via Turkish Airlines.

The passenger was arrested at the airport’s departure lounge, he said, adding that the confiscated narcotics had been through a testing kit that confirmed it was high-grade heroin. Her passport, other travel documents and luggage had been confiscated and an FIR had also been registered, said the spokesman. 

