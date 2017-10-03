PMA, PDA reject hike in medical, dental tuition fees

During a meeting with Sindh-based councillors of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), senior representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) and the Pakistan Dental Association (PDA) expressed strong reservations over the hike in annual fee of private medical institutes – a decision that was recently taken by the PMDC in presence of Federal Minister for National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarrar.

At the meeting held at the PMA House Karachi on Monday, the medical and dental body members rejected the increase in tuition fee from Rs642,000 to Rs800,000 per annum. They also rejected the decision to receive post-dated cheques as fee security for the five-year MBBS and the four-year BDS programmes.

Lashing out at the decision to sell prospectus for Rs3000, they maintained that they should be instead uploaded on the website of every medical and dental institutions. The list of faculty members of every medical dental college should also be uploaded on their websites, they added. They reiterated that the PMDC should be made an autonomous and independent body.

The meeting was attended by PMA ex-president Prof Tipu Sultan, PMA secretary general Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad, PMDC former council member Dr Shershah Syed, PDA President Dr Aqeel Shaikh, PDA treasurer Dr Muhammad Ahmed Bari, PMDC council member Dr Jamal Shaikh and PMDC council member Dr Feroze.