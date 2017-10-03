Khowaja, Siyal all praise for law enforcers’ efforts

Lauding the provincial police and paramilitary forces for successfully implementing the security plan devised for the first ten days of Muharram, the Sindh home minister and police chief on Monday urged all law enforcement agencies to continue putting in such efforts for maintaining law and order in the province throughout the month.

In a statement, Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal praised the show of commitment by law enforcers to enforce extraordinary measures to ensure peace in Karachi and across the province.

He directed the Rangers and police force to take feedback from people belonging to different walks of life about the Muharram security plan, while also calling for provision of security at congregations and processions throughout the month.

Similarly, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) AD Khowaja said the well-coordinated effort put in by various law enforcement agencies was the main reason for the successful implementation of the security plan.

In a statement, Khowaja appreciate the performance of police officials of Karachi’s south and east zones, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Shaheed Benazirabad for ensuring foolproof security arrangements over the first ten days of Muharram. The police chief also appreciated the Rangers for their cooperation across the province.

Khowaja said the Rangers personnel were trained by the Pakistan Army, which also deserved praise for their efforts. The police chief vowed to continue the Muharram security strategy during the remaining days of the holy month.

On September 15, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had held a meeting with Rangers and police high-ups to review the security plan devised for maintaining law and order during the holy month of Muharram.

The paramilitary force’s provincial chief had told the chief minister said that 8,000 Rangers personnel would be deployed as per the Muharram security plan. The DG Rangers said he had held a number of meetings with the IGP and additional IGs to chalk out a detailed plan. Major General Saeed said the security plan would be implemented with a close coordination with the law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In his briefing, the provincial police chief told the meeting that as many as 61,545 police officers would deployed for the security purpose. Out of them 34,827 would be static, 9,087 in pickets, 6,600 deployed on mobiles and 2,914 on motorcycles.

Khowaja said there would be 1,310 mobile vans, 1,436 motorcycles and a force of 8,117 would be kept reserve. Giving details of the reserve force, the IGP said 400 policemen would be present at the Central Police Office, 100 each at the Karachi Additional IG office, the Garden headquarters, the Anti-Car Lifting Cell, Naumaish Chowrangi, the Mama Parsi School, Preedy Street and Merewether Tower.

As per the security plan, there were a total of 1,932 imambargahs in Sindh and this time round, as many as 9,295 majalis would be held in the province while 4,004 matmi processions and 1,658 tazia processions would be taken out.

The IGP said out of 9,269 majalis, 583 had been declared most sensitive and 2,463 sensitive. Similarly, 340 matmi processions had been declared most sensitive and 1,337 sensitive, he said. As far as tazia processions were concerned, 65 had been declared most sensitive and 626 sensitive, he added.

Talking about Karachi, the IGP said out of 320 majalis, 179 had been declared most sensitive and 767 sensitive. Out of 694 matmi processions, 116 were most sensitive and 530 sensitive. As far as tazia processions were concerned, no procession had been declared most sensitive but 198 were sensitive, he added.

Apart from that, the Sindh home department has imposed a ban on the display of weapons for the next two months. As per a notification, private security guards had been forbidden to wear civil clothes while carrying weapons.

The ban has also been imposed on uniforms for private guards that resemble uniforms of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles having resemblance to vehicles of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles with mounted police lights, private vehicles with tinted glasses, unauthorised blue lights and fancy number plates, and also the private vehicles having police siren and hooters. The notification said the ban was imposed to avoid any untoward incident or mishap during the month of Muharramul.

It was further stated that the Sindh government took this decision to maintain law and order throughout the province, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC for the next two months.

Apart from that, the Sindh home department has imposed a ban on the display of weapons for the next two months. As per a notification, private security guards had been forbidden to wear civil clothes while carrying weapons.

The ban has also been imposed on uniforms for private guards that resemble uniforms of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles having resemblance to vehicles of police and other law enforcement agencies, private vehicles with mounted police lights, private vehicles with tinted glasses, unauthorised blue lights and fancy number plates, and also the private vehicles having police siren and hooters. The notification said the ban was imposed to avoid any untoward incident or mishap during the month of Muharramul.

It was further stated that the Sindh government took this decision to maintain law and order throughout the province, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC for the next two months.