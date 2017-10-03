Mamnoon praises Bohra community’s leader for promoting harmony

President Mamnoon Hussain met on Monday the spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Aaliqadr Mufaddal Saifuddin, who arrived in Karachi on September 14 to conduct Ashara Mubaraka sermons.

The president said the law and order situation in the country had improved, and people were able to discharge their religious obligations with complete freedom. All the provinces, including Sindh, had played an important role in the restoration of law and order, he said.

He said the promotion of sectarian harmony in society was the fundamental policy of the Pakistan government. The president appreciated the services of people associated with the Dawoodi Bohra community in the sectors of education, health, trade and business.

He also eulogised the services of spiritual head of the Bohra community in promoting fraternal relations and harmony among different sections of the society and the Ummah. After his arrival in Karachi, Syenda Mufaddal Saifuddin had mentioned how his revered father, His Holiness the late Dr Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, the 52nd Dai al Mutlaq, had a special place in his heart for Karachi and its inhabitants.

He had urged all those present to be loyal to their country and play an active role in its progress. He specifically mentioned the warm welcome accorded to him by the government officials.

Outside of India, Karachi has one of the largest populations of Dawoodi Bohras in the world. It is also home to one of four campuses of the community’s renowned Arabic Academy, Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah.