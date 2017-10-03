Tue October 03, 2017
Business

October 3, 2017

Siemens wins power deal in Pakistan

KARACHI: Siemens has celebrated the win of its largest-ever power generation contract in Pakistan, during a signing ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials recently, a statement said on Monday. Under the contract, Siemens will supply a complete power island solution for a new power plant - Punjab Power Plant Jhang, it added.

