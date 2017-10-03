Siemens wins power deal in Pakistan

Print Story
KARACHI: Siemens has celebrated the win of its largest-ever power generation contract in Pakistan, during a signing ceremony attended by high-ranking government officials recently, a statement said on Monday. Under the contract, Siemens will supply a complete power island solution for a new power plant - Punjab Power Plant Jhang, it added.
