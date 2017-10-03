Tue October 03, 2017
Business

October 3, 2017

Govt urged to bring down fuel prices

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the government to bring down fuel prices for the sake of trade, industry and agriculture sector that were already working in challenging circumstances, a statement said on Monday.

LCCI president Malik Tahir Javed, senior vice president Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and vice president Zeeshan Khalil said that recent hike in the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas should be withdrawn, as these are bound to jack up the cost of doing business.

