Thar Foundation, STEVTA ink MoU

MITHI: The Thar Foundation and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) have partnered to train Thari youth in demand-driven technical trades for better employability in current and future mining projects of Thar Coal.

STEVTA would train youth from Tharparkar district in refrigeration and air conditioning, and SECMC and EPTL would employ them in Block II of Thar Coal project. TF chief Shaikh said, “The training programme will increase the chances of Thari youth’s employability in the future coal mining and power generation projects as well.” TF will ensure its cooperation throughout the training, from invitation of applications to execution and assessment of trainees, culminating in employment of the successful candidates as per the need of the company, he added. STEVTA’s director (A&T) Jamro said, “They are focusing on employability based on quality and skills in this collaboration, with special reference to the potential opportunities generating at the Thar Coal field.” EPL’s Naseer Memon said, “We are aiming at the long-term benefits of this collaboration by generating human resource for the mining and power projects in Tharparkar, in progress or to be initiated in the years to come.”