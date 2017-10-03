Careful planning, dynamic leadership make profit winners

LAHORE: Many enterprises are posting profits in various sectors under the same circumstances where their compatriots are going out of business; the losers lack the dynamic leadership which the winners have that saw opportunities others missed.

We have seen various tanneries close down in recent years along with auto parts manufacturing units, artificial leather units or the spinning mills. Scores of units in these sectors posted healthy profits during recession as well.

The onus of failure is put on the high cost of doing business or high input costs. However, a cursory look at these two diversified performances reveals that leadership of successful companies had visionary qualities. They set goals and ensured that at the end of the year those were achieved.

They operate with modest expenses but without compromising on quality. They are ready to spend lavishly on research and development but do not over decorate offices. They operate with minimum staff but pay them above market salaries.

It would not be wrong to say that the difference between a static and growing business is in the kind of leader that manages the enterprise. Without business leadership, small business ships will circle aimlessly and eventually run out of power.

For sustained business growth, the leader of these enterprises does not just sit at the top and let things move without providing direction.

The nucleus of business leadership is being hands-on rather than imprudent. These leaders are always vigilant and do not let a crisis affect their enterprise. They are also prepared to face disasters that may come due to reasons beyond their control.

In economies like Pakistan they know that sailing would never be smooth. They are prepared to tackle corrupt practices, unethical competitors, and energy deficiencies.

When they see gloom in the global market they introduce new products in the domestic market before the actual crisis arises. Their competitors instead start making more efforts to obtain export orders even at the cost of some loss.

If a leader wants to make things happen, they should remain persistent and pursue their goal dedicatedly. A leader has to make things happen, and this persistence would overcome all hurdles. The company is doomed to fail if a business leader lacks confidence on their vision.

A successful leader should be a good listener. An effective business leader has to listen to both sides of the argument and listen to all different kinds of people and ideas.

Business leaders have the ability to develop an idea; effectively plan for its implementation; execute it as second-to-none; and achieve superior results time after time.

The visionary leaders, and there are many in Pakistan, identify the opportunities early, ensuring that their enterprise reaps the windfalls of those opportunities. A visionary leader provides direction as without direction, there’s not much point to all that planning.

The successful leaders share their vision fully with employees. They call for their opinion and explain their plans. This strengthens the belief of employees in the company’s vision. Half the targets are achieved if the employees are fully on board with the vision of the company.

Sometimes the targets are missed by huge margins. In these circumstances the leader does not pass on the blame on subordinates and takes the responsibility for the failure. A responsible leader always has contingency plans in case of possible failure and instead of shying away from responsibility, puts those plans in action.

This way the leadership is defined through action. An effective business leader has to be curious. A leader who fails to prepare, is preparing to fail.

If something goes wrong in a carefully prepared business plan, the strength of the rest of what has been prepared usually makes it easier to handle without panic.