BoI reforms to improve business environment

ISLAMABAD: The government is working on Board of Investment (BoI) reforms to enhance ease of doing business and provide conducive business environment for local and foreign investors in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) of CPEC.

"Reconstruction and modernisation of Board of Investment is top priority of the government, as it will promote best international business and investment practices and enhance capacity," Chairman consultative committee of reconstruction and spokesman of the BoI Shah Jahan Shah told APP on Monday.

In this regard, a consultative committee had been formed, which consists of senior officials of the establishment division and BoI to review and execute the reconstruction plan on modern lines, he added. According to the plan, BoI wanted to hire experts to deal with different sectors, including legal, export, investment, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and marketing and branding experts to enhance the capacity and modernisation of the institution, he said.

Experts for Special Economic Zones would be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and provide conducive business environment, Shah said.

Investment Facilities Centre (IFCs) would also be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors, he added. All the SEZ investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without any Customs duty in all the four provinces of the country, he said.

The BoI spokesman said all steps would be taken for the industrial growth in the country. He suggested Pakistani investors should go for joint ventures with foreign investors to learn the international best practices of managerial skills and technology. The Special Economic Zones would help create employment opportunities and development in the area, he said, adding that the government has identified 46 economic zones across the country in different regions.

"We are committed to facilitate foreign investors in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs)." The BoI spokesman said that nine prioritised industrial zones had been proposed for high-tech industry meant to enhance exports and employment opportunities to the people in the country.