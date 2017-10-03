Mid-term review of GSP-Plus this month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will go under a mid-term review of Generalised Scheme of Preference (GSP-Plus) with the European Union this month in Brussels for different issues and future plan of action.

Pakistan’s economy primarily depends on improving its institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic stability, health and primary education indicators, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce and Textile told APP.

The new trade policy mainly focused on international and internal trade for improving supply chain, use of technology, and competitiveness, the official said. “We are working to search new trade avenues and markets in different regions of the world for trade promotion,” he added.

Pakistan's exports to Spain increased by 85 percent after the signing of GSP-Plus in January, 2014. Due to manifold increase in exports, Spain has emerged as the third largest export destination for Pakistan.

Replying to a question, the official said that free trade agreements (FTAs) with Turkey, Thailand and Iran were under negotiations, and the agreement would be finalised in the coming months.

The government’s priority would be to initiate the FTAs on the same pattern with the Latin American countries for the promotion of free trade.

He said the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) envisaged diversification of export markets through adoption of an outreach strategy for Africa, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Latin America.

The STPF 2015-18 aims to achieve annual exports up to $35 billion, besides improving export competitiveness and transitioning from ‘factor-driven’ economy to ‘efficiency-driven’ and ‘innovation-driven’ economy.