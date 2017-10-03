Cement makers’ profitability falls 3 percent in September

KARACHI: Cement manufacturers recorded a three percent decline in their profitability to Rs57.43 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017 after enjoying a double digit growth for many years, an analyst said on Monday.

The country’s cement makers, representing 97 percent of the sector’s market capitalisation, registered a profit of Rs59.183 billion for the fiscal year of 2015/16.

“If we exclude Fauji Cement from our analysis due to its silo incident, net earnings of cement players grew 2 percent, but remained lower than the last 3-year average growth of 16 percent,” Nabeel Khursheed, an analyst at Topline Securities said in a report. “This indicates that the high growth period of cement manufacturers has finally skidded to halt.”

Cement sector’s sales grew six percent to Rs240.32 billion in FY2017 mainly supported by local sales growth.

Industry data showed that local cement sales rose 10.4 percent to 36.4 million tonnes during the last fiscal year, while exports sharply fell 22.8 percent to 4.5 million tonnes.

Cost of sales escalated 14 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs144.89 billion during the last fiscal year.

The industry’s gross margins were down 4.5 percentage points to 40 percent during the last fiscal year.

“We attribute this to higher power costs and lower local net retention prices,” Khursheed added. “During FY2017, coal prices averaged $78/tonne, up 47 percent while shift to re-gasified liquefied natural gas led to higher gas prices up 17 percent.”

Cement sector’s profit decreased 24 percent YoY and 17 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs12.49 billion during the fourth quarter (April-June) of the last fiscal year.

“June quarter was one of the worst periods as profitability of cement players declined… versus average growth of 17 percent YoY seen in 4QFY16, 4QFY15 and 4QFY14,” Khursheed said.

Sales declined 10 percent both YoY and QoQ to Rs57 billion in April-June.

“We attribute this to 5 percent decline in total dispatches amid muted local sales owing to political uncertainty and slowdown in infrastructure projects,” the Topline’s analyst said.

Gross margins of cement manufacturers sank to 36 percent in 4QFY17, down from 5-year high of 47 percent in 4QFY16. Higher input costs and price discounts bit the sector’s profitability.