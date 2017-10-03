Copper rises

Sydney/Melbourne

London copper futures ticked higher in slow trading on Monday, with market participants in top metals consumer China away this week for the National Day break.

Underpinning investor sentiment was data showing China´s manufacturing sector expanded at the fastest clip in more than five years, as well as Beijing´s move to slash bank reserve requirements to boost lending.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $6,509 a tonne by 0631 GMT. The metal ended July-September with a 9.2-percent gain, marking its fifth quarterly increase.

"So far, it has felt more like a scramble to cover shorts (short positions) established Friday than people getting long as we await the European open for a proper gauge of where these markets are at," Matt France, head of institutional sales at Marex Spectron, said in a note.