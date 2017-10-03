Cotton firm

Karachi

No trade transaction was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, which kept the spot rates unchanged.

The spot rates stood firm at Rs6,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,430/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,140/maund and Rs6,585/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said the trade was almost nil in the market, as traders remained in the state of holidays, while market remained oversold last week.

“Ginners have sold more cotton that resulted in decline in prices of up to Rs150/maund,” he said. Seed-cotton prices; however, remained firm, as its supply was controlled. Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that an increase in cotton arrivals is expected, which might further decrease the prices.