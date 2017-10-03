Oil lowers

Singapore/Tokyo

Oil prices fell on Monday, pausing for breath after posting gains of as much as 20 percent in the third quarter, after a survey pointed to a slight increase in OPEC production in September.

U.S. crude was down 14 cents, or 0.3 percent, at $51.53 a barrel at 0637 GMT.

The U.S. benchmark on Friday posted its strongest quarterly gain since the second quarter of 2016 and the longest streak of weekly gains since January.

Global benchmark Brent crude for December delivery was down 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $56.56 a barrel.

On Friday, Brent for November delivery closed 13 cents higher at $57.54 a barrel, notching up a third-quarter gain of around 20 percent, the biggest gain in five quarters. It was the biggest third-quarter increase since 2004.The contract reached its highest in more than two years early last week, and posted its fifth consecutive weekly gain. It was Brent´s longest weekly bull run since June 2016.