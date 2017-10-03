Gold drops

Bengaluru

Gold slipped to its lowest in nearly seven weeks early on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose and equities gained, while growing expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December also dragged on prices.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,276.47 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since mid- August at $1273.90. The metal recorded its biggest monthly decline so far this year in September.

U.S. gold futures for December delivery shed 0.5 percent to $1,278.90 per ounce. MSCI´s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent.

The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies and gained 0.2 percent versus the yen .

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the prospect of talks with North Korea as a waste of time a day after his own secretary of state said the United States was maintaining open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.