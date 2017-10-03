Gold drops

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru
Gold slipped to its lowest in nearly seven weeks early on Monday as the U.S. dollar rose and equities gained, while growing expectations for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December also dragged on prices.
Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,276.47 an ounce by 0042 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since mid- August at $1273.90. The metal recorded its biggest monthly decline so far this year in September.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery shed 0.5 percent to $1,278.90 per ounce. MSCI´s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 percent.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent against a basket of major currencies and gained 0.2 percent versus the yen .
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday dismissed the prospect of talks with North Korea as a waste of time a day after his own secretary of state said the United States was maintaining open lines of communication with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
