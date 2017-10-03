Dollar surges

Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar started the month on a high note on Monday, underpinned by higher U.S. yields, while the euro came under pressure as investors monitored the aftermath of an independence vote in Spain´s Catalonia.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, added 0.3 percent to 93.323 .

Higher U.S. Treasury yields helped bolster the greenback.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to 2.360 percent in Asian trading compared to Friday´s U.S. close of 2.326 percent.

Liquidity was relatively thin on Monday, with China, South Korea, Hong Kong and India and markets closed for public holidays.

In Australia, trade was light with Sydney closed for a holiday while Melbourne remained open.

The euro slipped 0.3 percent to $1.1776, as investors nervously watched the situation in Spain, where police used batons and rubber bullets to thwart the Catalan vote on Sunday in a show of force that left hundreds injured.

"With so many regional markets shut in Asia today, it wouldn´t be at all strange if the euro made bigger moves later, as Europe comes in," said Kumiko Ishikawa, FX market analyst at Sony Financial Holdings in Tokyo.