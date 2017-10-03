Palm oil up

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose slightly in early trade on Monday, supported by demand and a weaker ringgit, although public holidays in China and India, the top two buyers of the tropical oil, kept trade subdued.

Palm oil shipments from Malaysia for the full month of September rose 10.4 percent from August, according to data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services on Saturday.

The benchmark palm oil contract for December delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 0.2 percent at 2,700 ringgit ($638.45) a tonne at the midday break, in line for the first gain in four sessions. Traded volumes stood at 14,298 lots of 25 tonnes each at the midday break on Monday. "It looks like demand is supporting the market," said a Kuala Lumpur based futures trader.