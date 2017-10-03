Tue October 03, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

October 3, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rupee weakens

Rupee weakens

The rupee inched down in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday on increased dollar buying from importers, dealers said. The rupee fell two paisas to 105.42 against the dollar. The domestic currency closed at 105.40 in the previous trading session. Similarly, the rupee weakened its value in the open market due to rise in demand. It was traded at 106.30/60 for buying and selling against the greenback.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement