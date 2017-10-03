Rupee weakens

The rupee inched down in the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday on increased dollar buying from importers, dealers said. The rupee fell two paisas to 105.42 against the dollar. The domestic currency closed at 105.40 in the previous trading session. Similarly, the rupee weakened its value in the open market due to rise in demand. It was traded at 106.30/60 for buying and selling against the greenback.

