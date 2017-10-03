Political tensions put stocks on backfoot; volume falls to 30-month low

Stocks fell almost one percent in a dull trade on Monday as investors took a cautious view of the ratcheting political tensions in Islamabad and bearish sentiment dented the volume that touched a 30-month low, dealer said.

An analyst at Elixir Securities said the market witnessed the dullest day since mid 2015 as only $38 million worth of shares exchanged hands on KSE All shares index.

“Market expected improvement in turnover with end of Ashura observance. However anxiety on domestic politics and no major triggers kept investors at bay,” the analyst said. “Moreover, no major inflows from institutions including foreigners and limited retail interest made today one of the slowest days in over 30 months”.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange benchmark KSE-100 shares shed 0.92 percent or 390.37 points to close at 42,018.90 points.

KSE-30 shares index shed 1.07 percent or 230.88 points to close at 21,375.07 points.

As many as 378 scrips were active of which 109 advanced, 254 declined and 15 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 88.879 million shares as compared with the turnover of 172.965 million shares a day earlier.

Dealers said CPI inflation that clocked in lower than consensus was a non-event and so was weekend monetary policy announcement where central bank left rates unchanged in line with the market expectations.

“We believe central bank’s assessment of the economy is over optimistic,” analyst Atif Zafar at JS Global Capital said. “While we opine to a certain extent on GDP growth, which we expect to clock in at 5.6 percent in FY18, the central bank failed to address the growing concerns on the external account front.”

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed bearish on investor concerns over dismal economic outlook and surging current account deficit.

“Reports on rising fertilizers sales, global urea prices and speculations on surging exports on likely EU GSP plus status invited mid-session support,” Mehanti said. “However, concerns over economic uncertainty, central bank’s decision to keep policy rates unchanged and political disturbance played a catalytic role in bearish close at PSX.”

Companies reflecting highest gains include Pakistan Services, up Rs45 to close at Rs970/share and Service Industries, up Rs25.72 to close at Rs937.72/share.

Companies reflecting most losses include ICI Pakistan, down Rs40.49 to close at Rs873.13/share and Sanofi Aventis, down Rs25 to end at Rs1,775/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Chakwal Spinning with a turnover of 5.612 million shares.

The scrip shed Rs1.0 to close at Rs11.92/share. TRG Pakistan was second with a turnover of 5.58 million shares.

It gained 13 paisas to close at Rs37.05/share.

Nishat Chunian was third with a turnover of 4.64 million shares. It gained Rs2.72 to finish at Rs54.10/share.