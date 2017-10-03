SBP, FBR to develop online tax payment mechanism

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and 1-Link signed an agreement on Monday to develop a mechanism enabling public to pay FBR taxes and customs duty using internet banking or ATMs, a statement said.

The SBP has also advised banks to add FBR and customs as billers in the bill payment system offered by 1-link and develop necessary integration with 1-Link within two months ie by December 5, 2017. The system will be made operational by December 31, 2017 after necessary testing.

The banks have been advised to demonstrate full ownership and commitment for successful and timely implementation of this strategically important project, which will bring huge efficiency gains besides facilitating the public in hassle free payment of government taxes and duties.

The facility would be available round the clock /seven days a week. As per the proposed mechanism the banks will add FBR (Inland Revenue) and FBR (customs) as billers in the billers module and develop necessary interface with 1-Link.

After the system is made operational, the tax payers/importers will fill their tax and custom duty payment details in the FBR (IRS) and Customs (WeBOC) online modules to generate payment slip ID (PSID). The PSID will then be used to access the tax/duty payment details on banks’ webpage or ATM as the case may be.

The tax payer or their agent will then pay the tax by debiting his/her bank account for onward credit to the respective government account in SBP BSC. The whole process will be online and fully automated.

Finance minister Ishaq Dar congratulated the SBP and FBR for initiating such an important project, which would revolutionise the government tax collection mechanism. He expressed hope that all the formalities would be completed at the earliest and that the system would be operational by 31st December, 2017.

The SBP governor added that the initiative was part of SBP Vision 2020, which envisages development of the robust payment system and it’s primarily aimed at facilitating the tax payers and public at large in payment of taxes.