Consumer inflation clocks in at 4pc in Sept as food prices weigh

KARACHI: Consumer price inflation clocked in at four percent year-on-year for September as the prices of perishable items and petroleum products increased during the month.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics’ (PBS) data on Monday showed that consumer price inflation stood at 3.4 percent in August and 3.9 percent in September 2016.

Consumer price inflation also increased 0.8 percent month-on-month in September as compared to increase of 0.2 percent both in August and September 2016 as perishable food prices showed an upward trend.

The current base year for comparing prices of goods and services is the fiscal year of 2007/08. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a monetary policy statement late last week, foresees a likely increase in inflation during the next six months based its caution note on its consumer survey.

The central bank, however, kept its key policy rate at 5.75 percent based on easing trend in inflation. It left the policy rate unchanged since July 2016. The SBP expected that average consumer inflation would remain ‘well below’ annual target of six percent.

In September, food items that hold 35 percent weight in the consumer price index basket rose 3.5 percent over the same month a year ago and 1.4 percent as compared to August 2016.

PBS data showed that prices of perishable foods, however, jumped 16.1 percent year-on-year and 12.47 percent month-on-month in September.

Analyst Hamza Kamal at First Capital Equities Ltd expects that inflation is expected “to reflect a teeter-totter movement particularly in 1HFY18 led by seasonal variation in food prices.”

“Inflation is expected to pick pace by 0.69 percent on transportation cost-driven increment in prices of onion and tomato,” Kamal said. Upward revision in prices of petroleum products, rupee depreciation and imposition of duties on consumer imports might also mire inflation outlook.

In September, prices of water, electricity, gas and fuels and rentals rose 5.32 percent YoY, while they remained flat as compared to August.

The bureau’s figures revealed that prices of onion increased 153.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) in September, followed by tomatoes (33.57pc), rice (13.92pc), tea (11.10pc), potatoes (8.98pc), meat (7.41pc), readymade food (5.63pc), honey (4.81pc) and mustard oil (4.15pc).

Prices of pulse mash decreased 25 percent YoY in September, followed by sugar (21.05pc), pulse gram (19.49pc), pulse masoor (19.11pc), pulse moong (17.75pc), besan (12.57pc) and gur (10.44pc).

In September, onion prices also witnessed the highest rise among the group of other food items as compared to August. Its prices rose 98.33 percent, followed by tomatoes (58.46pc), fresh vegetable (10.16pc), eggs (4pc), wheat (2.1pc) and gram whole (1.68pc).

Prices of chicken fell 16.19 percent MoM, followed by fresh fruits (11.13pc), sugar (6.69pc), pulse masoor (1.95pc), tea (1.75pc), pulse mash (1.11pc) and besan (1.08pc). Monthly CPI basket, tracking prices of 53 items from across the country, also registered 11.4 percent YoY and 0.4 percent MoM increases in health cost during the last month. While education fees remained flat in September over the same month a year earlier, they increased 8.27 percent as compared to August.

PBS data showed that non-food items that witnessed upward trend in prices in September over the same month a year earlier included drugs and medicines (16.82pc), followed by education (8.27pc), motor fuel (7.91pc), tailoring (7.35pc), house rent (7.19pc), doctor fee (6.79pc), construction wage rates (6.75pc), cleaning and laundry (6.63pc) and personal equipment (6.15pc).

Non-food items that recorded downward trend in prices year-on-year included recreational and culture (0.15pc) and motor vehicle accessories (0.05pc).

In September, fuel prices rose 1.73 percent MoM, followed by personal equipment (1.45pc) and household servants (0.94pc). Firewood prices fell 0.1 percent MoM.

PBS further showed that core inflation measured by non-food non-energy CPI increased 5.4 percent YoY in September as compared to an increase of 5.5 percent in the previous month and 4.8 percent in September 2016.

Core inflation rose 0.1 percent MoM in September as compared to increase of 0.1 percent in the previous month, and an increase of 0.3 percent in the corresponding month of the last year. SBP’s monetary policy statement said rise in core inflation is reflecting the underlying pressures in the economy.