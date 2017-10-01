Sun October 01, 2017
October 1, 2017

Two martyred by Indian firing at Rawlakot sector

MUZAFFARABAD: Two persons were martyred and four others received severe injuries in unprovoked firing of Indian forces at Line of Control (LoC) at Chakri Sector of Rawlakot. 

In retaliation Pakistani forces silenced Indians guns. Indian military personnel ran away leaving their bunkers. Owing to fear, the people have started migrating from the border areas. 

It is vital to mention here that no Muharram procession or majalis will be held in the area adjoining the border with India.

