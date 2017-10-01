Sun October 01, 2017
MR
Monitoring Report
October 1, 2017

15 Daesh militantskilled in Afghanistan

JALALABAD: At least 15 militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) or Daesh group were killed and their hideout was completely destroyed in a drone attack in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Friday night, a local official said on Saturday.

"An unmanned plane of the Nato-led troops targeted IS militants' hideout in the Nazian district of the Nangarhar province on Friday night, leaving 15 rebels dead," Ataullah Khogiani, the provincial governor's spokesman, said on Saturday, the international media reported.

The Nato-led Resolute Support (RS) troops, stationed in Afghanistan, usually conduct drone strikes against the militants in the conflict-battered country.

The militants loyal to the IS that are active in parts of the Nangarhar province have yet to make comment.

