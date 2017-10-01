Terrorism bids foiled in many cities

RAWALPINDI: Several attempts to disrupt peace during Muharram were foiled as many terrorism plans were averted by the Pakistan Rangers Punjab in coordination with other law enforcement agencies on Saturday and apprehended 27 suspects besides recovering cache of illegal weapons.

According to a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations, the Rangers along with LEAs are carrying out extensive operations in major cities. The Rangers and police carried out patrolling and flag marches in important areas of the major cities, while deploying quick reaction forces near the sensitive areas. Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) are being carried out in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, DG Khan, Lahore, Sialkot, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, in an intelligence-based operation, Frontier Corps Balochistan averted terrorism in Quetta and arrested the mastermind and his two accomplices. A vehicle strapped with improvised explosive device was recovered from Tore Shah, north of Pishin, ISPR said. The vehicle-borne IED was planned to disrupt Muharram processions in Quetta.