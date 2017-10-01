Imran has divided opposition: Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had divided the opposition by attempting to remove him from the office.

"The alliance of PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to replace the incumbent opposition leader has caused an irreparable damage to a united opposition that will only benefit the government," he said while talking to newsman here.

The opposition leader said the PTI had broken the unity of opposition. Khursheed rebutted claims that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) took “solo flight” and never took the PTI onboard on matters of national importance. He reminded the PTI that the last PPP govt had appointed Justice Fakruddin G. Ebrahim as the chief election commissioner on its advice.

"While in the past, the caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner were also appointed on the choice of the PTI," he added. He said two months back the MQM-P was in the opposition but now he did not know whether it was here or there.

The opposition leader said if the PTI wanted to get the slot of opposition leader then they should ask him and he could fulfill their desire to avoid division in the opposition.

"I feel sad seeing a divided opposition, as the PTI has caused an irreparable damage to the opposition and now the government will benefit from it," he said.