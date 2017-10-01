PML-N, JUI-F activists join ANP

BISHAM: Activists of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) announced joining the Awami National Party (ANP) at Serai Mera in Shangla district on Saturday.

PML-N and JUI-F activists including Liaqat Ali, Bait Ali, Attaur Rehman, Wahab, Sarwar Zarin, Saleem Khan, Said Wali and Salim along with their relatives and friends quit their parties and announced joining the ANP during a gathering.

The ANP leaders including Sadidur Rehman and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Sadidur Rehman said that after coming into power, the ANP would steer the province out of the prevailing crises and would keep the region on the track to progress and prosperity.