Indian general says surgical strikes aimed more at domestic audience

In response to Lt-Gen H S Panag

Lt Gen H S Panag, Indian army’s former commander of Northern and Central Command, has stated that the surgical strikes were a standalone and well-executed tactical operation without any strategic plans to follow up and clearly, they were aimed more at the domestic audience than Pakistan.

In his latest article published the other day in an Indian newspaper ‘The Print’, the Indian general has opined that the importance of the ‘surgical strikes’ launched by the Special Forces on the night of 28-29 September, 2016, was not in the number of enemy casualties and the infrastructure destroyed or the depth and frontage of the operation or the type of weapons used.

“It lay in the declaration of India’s intent for dealing with the proxy war perpetrated by Pakistan. ‘Alea iacta est’ (the die is cast), we all thought. At last a government has come up with a comprehensive political and military strategy of ‘compellence’ for dealing with Pakistan although it has no plan to deal with what comes after.”

The Indian commander continues: “Pakistan’s response to the surgical strikes was in consonance with its long-term strategy. The surgical strikes were denied and ridiculed, putting the onus on India to provide the details. It responded to India’s aggressive posture along the LoC in a quid pro quo manner, using matching firepower and Special Forces/Border Action Teams. Infiltration into J&K has increased and so has terrorist violence. Pakistan has made it clear that there will be no change in its strategy.

Escalatory retribution is an integral part of a strategy of ‘compellence’. In the absence of any follow-up on the surgical strikes, the moot question is, does India really have a National Security Strategy to force compliance on Pakistan?”

General Panag has also quoted Winston Churchill who said, ‘War is too serious to trust it to generals’. At this point, the Indian commander goes further: “But then, Churchill had done a spell in the army, was a war correspondent, and was the First Lord of the Admiralty, and Minister of Munitions during the First World War before influencing the strategy during the Second World War. In our case, it would be equally apt to say that National Security is too serious a business to be driven by ‘post-truth politics’ in which bravado, rhetoric, emotions, ignorance, and impulsiveness are the main drivers and rational military counsel is either absent or ignored.”

As for Pakistan’s stance, Pakistani authorities have, time and again, clarified, on the basis of solid, undeniable evidence, that India had never carried out surgical strikes, the ones that had been trumpeted repeatedly to give the impression as if Indian troops had crossed the Line of Control (LoC).

Highly placed sources from amongst the Pakistani authorities have highlighted some crucial points starting from the Indian government’s statement which says, that attacks were carried out “along”, not across LoC.

According to Pakistani authorities, tactically, the launch pads have to be deep inside, which means that Indian troops, in order to hit their targets, must infiltrate that much but the fact is that no local spotted any such move that night. Besides that, there is no evidence of death of 30-40 individuals on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan further states: “India, despite so much hype, has failed to show video of its so-called operations.”

Finally, do the Indians think that they would launch such an operation and Pakistan will not react? India knows well the cost of crossing the LoC. In all probability, this drama is for domestic audience”.

Other points highlighted by Pakistani authorities are: “Indian claim of surgical strike is a straw man fallacy. Since India cannot justify its atrocities on innocent Kashmiris hence it creates alternative news to divert attention of the world”.

Pakistani authorities have also pointed out towards excerpts from a well-known magazine ‘Diplomat’. The magazine, in its issue of September 30, 2016 published a story by Shawn Snow which, denouncing India’s false claim, stated: “Surgical strikes can be conducted through airborne or artillery -based precision-guided strikes or ground force-based assaults; both of which require sophisticated intelligence collection, platforms to conduct collections, and surveillance of target sites and objectives. India is still on the cusp of building a sophisticated and modernized asymmetrical capability to conduct counter-terror operations, while much of its forces are still organized and trained on Cold War models.”

Diplomat further states that use of UAVs is an integral part of surgical strike operations. Rostum I and II (UAVs) which could provide India with an air platform for conducting surgical strikes, are still in the development stage rather the trial and test of Rostum II has not yet been conducted. In addition to that, important artillery tools, again considered imperative for surgical strikes, have yet not been inducted in Indian Army. As for M777 155 mm howitzer system, capable of firing the new Excalibur GPS-guided shells, it is not going to be operational until 2018.