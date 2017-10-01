Sun October 01, 2017
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
October 1, 2017

Corrigendum

ISLAMABAD: In a news report published in The News on September 29, titled 'Pakistan to pay back $100b to China by 2024” 100 billion figure was erroneously mentioned because of a typing error.

The correct figure was $1 billion, so it should be read and considered as $1 billion. The error is regretted.

 

