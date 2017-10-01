Corrigendum

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: In a news report published in The News on September 29, titled 'Pakistan to pay back $100b to China by 2024” 100 billion figure was erroneously mentioned because of a typing error.
The correct figure was $1 billion, so it should be read and considered as $1 billion. The error is regretted.
Comments