October 01, 2017
National

October 1, 2017

Three of a family injured in accident

Three of a family injured in accident

GHALLANAI: Three members of a family, including a woman and her minor daughter, sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Ghakhi checkpost in Mohmand Agency on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that a car (LZW-3242) was on its way when it plunged into a ravine near Ghakhi checkpost.

As a result, driver Khanwada, a woman and her daughter Anisa Bibi sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai from where they were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.

 

