Three of a family injured in accident

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GHALLANAI: Three members of a family, including a woman and her minor daughter, sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a ravine near Ghakhi checkpost in Mohmand Agency on Saturday, official sources said.
They said that a car (LZW-3242) was on its way when it plunged into a ravine near Ghakhi checkpost.
As a result, driver Khanwada, a woman and her daughter Anisa Bibi sustained injuries.
The injured were taken to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai from where they were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to their precarious condition.
Comments