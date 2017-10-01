Hospitals cancel staff holidays for Ashura

Islamabad: While putting all their departments on high alert, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Polyclinic and CDA Hospital cancelled holidays of all their staff members for today (Sunday) to meet any emergency on the occasion of Ashura. PIMS spokesman Dr Wasim Khawaja said the hospital had asked doctors and paramedics to remain on duty during the day besides setting aside 150 beds to handle emergency situation. He also said medical specialists had been told to ensure their availability on duty.

The spokesman said the hospital had blood and medicine in sufficient quantity in view of possible emergency.

He said the administration had directed all staff members to ensure their cellphones are turned on and that in case of cellular service suspension, they are available on the given landline numbers.