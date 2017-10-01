No terrorists’ safe havens in Pakistan, says Khurram

LONDON: Defence Minister Khurram Dastgir remarked that there are no safe havens for terrorists in Pakistan.

While speaking to the media in London, he said Pakistani soil is not being used to carry out terror attacks against any other country.

“There are some remnants of terrorism in the country, which is what foreign minister Khawaja Asif was referring to,” he explained, adding Khawaja Asif was correct in his frank assessment in the US. The remnants will be eliminated in the Operation Raddul Fasaad, he added. “Our responsibility lies towards the Pakistani people,” he said.

“We are very close to making the promises of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a reality,” he said, adding that many development projects would be completed soon.

“We will go to the people after completing our mission in 2018,” he remarked while speaking about the upcoming general elections.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, who was discharged from the hospital on Friday, Khurram said she is feeling much better. “I had come here to inquire after Kulsoom Nawaz's health,” he remarked, adding that he is on good terms with the Sharif family. “Kulsoom Nawaz had shown a lot of bravery and courage during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf,” he added.