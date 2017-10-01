NAB committed to corruption-free Pakistan: chairman

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said corruption is mother of all evils and the Bureau is committed to root out corruption as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

NAB is committed to recover looted money from the corrupt, by using all its resources, and deposit in national exchequer.

He said this while addressing NAB officers during his farewell visit to NAB Lahore here Friday.

Qamar said said NAB is absolutely committed to root out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.

He said due to new initiatives taken during my tenure, PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum appreciated Pakistan.

He said our overall performance remained excellent as compared to other anti-corruption organisations.

During the last four years of my tenure, NAB has recovered Rs50 billion from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer which is a record achievement as no other anti-corruption agency in Pakistan has recovered such a huge amount in short span of four years.

He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations have almost doubled as compared to the same period of 2014 to 2017.

He said NAB since its inception, has recovered Rs290 billion and deposited in the national exchequer which is indicative of hard work, dedication and professionalism of all ranks of NAB officers and officials.

He said NAB Lahore had been declared Number One region of NAB in 2016 on the basis of excellent performance under Quantified Grading System which is a great achievement for NAB Lahore as they worked day and night putting their best efforts.

The chairman said NAB Lahore has been actively perusing the eradication of corruption and nabbing corrupt through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement by adopting zero-tolerance policy across the board.

He said today NAB has rejuvenated, strengthened and is working with the realisation that eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said our success as the apex anti-corruption agency inspires us to work more vigorously and redouble our efforts to achieve the goal of corruption-free Pakistan.

He said today NAB is the chairperson of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

NAB is the only organisation in the world with whom China has signed MOU to streamline cooperation in anti-corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.

He said NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab in Islamabad which has facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.

He said NAB has rationalised its workload and timelines have been prescribed for expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

He said that NAB has also introduced a new system of Combine Investigation Team to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

A system of CIT comprising Director, Additional Director, Investigation Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place.

This will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.

He said NAB Lahore is one of the important regional bureaus of NAB. It played prominent role in contributing towards the overall performance of NAB.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Lahore and directed all ranks of officers of NAB Lahore to work more vigilantly, diligently and honestly.

He said performance of all wings of NAB Lahore under the supervision of Major Shahzad Saleem, Director General NAB Lahore, is appreciable and hoped that NAB Lahore will continue its excellent performance in future.

Earlier, on arrival in NAB Lahore, Chairman NAB held a meeting with NAB Lahore DG and reviewed guard of honour.

On the occasion, NAB Lahore Director General Major Shahzad Saleem in his welcome address said “I feel proud to inform you that NAB has geared up and perfected its procedures,” the DG said.

Every year, NAB Headquarters and all Regional Bureaus are being evaluated on a certain criteria.

It is an honour and privilege for NAB Lahore to have been declared Number One Region of NAB in 2016 on the basis of excellent performance under Quantified Grading System which is a true reflection of our hard work, dedication and commitment under your leadership with the firm resolve to eradicate corruption and make Pakistan corruption-free.

He said NAB Lahore is actively perusing elimination of corruption and corrupt practices through a holistic approach of awareness, prevention and enforcement by adopting zero-tolerance policy across the board.

He said the national and internationalorganisations are lauding the performance of NAB.

He said that our success as the apex anti-corruption agency inspires us to redouble our efforts in performance of our national duty with professionalism, dedication and commitment to eliminate corruption from our motherland Pakistan in all its forms and manifestations.

NAB Lahore DG lauded the remarkable services of Qamar Zaman Chaudhry and the measures taken during his tenure as Chairman NAB.