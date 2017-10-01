US civil liberties group to challenge Trump’s new travel ban

WASHINGTON: The American Civil Liberties Union on Saturday launched the first legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s new restrictions on people entering the United States from eight countries.

The civil rights group said in a statement that it will seek to amend an existing lawsuit in Maryland federal court that was filed against Trump’s previous March 6 ban.

In a letter filed with US District Court Judge Theodore Chuang, the ACLU said the new proposal announced on Sunday violates the US Constitution as well as federal immigration law.

Trump’s new ban places indefinite restrictions on travel to the United States for citizens from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea. Certain government officials from Venezuela will also be barred.

The ACLU will seek an injunction that would block visa and entry restrictions on those affected.

Challengers of Trump’s immigration restrictions have said the bans are aimed at following through on a pledge he made on the campaign trail in 2016 to block Muslims from entering the country.