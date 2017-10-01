Forgotten star Wilshere fights for Arsenal future

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Jack Wilshere has vowed to force his way back into Arsene Wenger’s plans after the Arsenal midfielder stepped up his return from exile.
Wilshere has endured a miserable spell as he slipped down the pecking order with Arsenal and England before finding himself sent on loan to Bournemouth last season.
It was a substantial fall from grace for a player once hailed as “the future of English football”.
Dogged by fitness problems, inconsistent form and concerns about his off-field antics, Wilshere has become Arsenal’s forgotten man and is fighting for his future at the club.
Asked if he felt he had been written off too soon, Wilshere said: “Yeah, but that is football. Football is a game where people forget.
“Everyone says ‘you are never fit’ but last season I was fit for the whole season.
“I definitely feel I am back. People say it’s a long road but I feel good. I felt good coming back to Arsenal and into training.”
