Forgotten star Wilshere fights for Arsenal future

LONDON: Jack Wilshere has vowed to force his way back into Arsene Wenger’s plans after the Arsenal midfielder stepped up his return from exile.

Wilshere has endured a miserable spell as he slipped down the pecking order with Arsenal and England before finding himself sent on loan to Bournemouth last season.

It was a substantial fall from grace for a player once hailed as “the future of English football”.

Dogged by fitness problems, inconsistent form and concerns about his off-field antics, Wilshere has become Arsenal’s forgotten man and is fighting for his future at the club.

Asked if he felt he had been written off too soon, Wilshere said: “Yeah, but that is football. Football is a game where people forget.

“Everyone says ‘you are never fit’ but last season I was fit for the whole season.

“I definitely feel I am back. People say it’s a long road but I feel good. I felt good coming back to Arsenal and into training.”