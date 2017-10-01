England thrash WI to win ODI series

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom: Jonny Bairstow hit an unbeaten century to lead England to a thumping nine-wicket victory over the West Indies here on Friday, in a low-key fifth and final One-day International overshadowed by the Ben Stokes scandal.

Bairstow struck 141 not out as the hosts sealed the win with 12 overs to spare to complete a 4-0 series victory.

The tourists, seeking to end a long sequence of defeats against England, posted 288 for six despite becoming bogged down after a thrilling Chris Gayle cameo, but it never looked enough under the floodlights in the day-night encounter.

Openers Jason Roy and Bairstow started the home side’s reply confidently, with Roy reaching his second consecutive half-century in the evening sunshine after his recall for the fourth match of the series, off 43 balls.

Bairstow brought up his own 50 as the England openers kept the scoreboard constantly ticking over, untroubled by either pace or spin until Roy (96 in 70 balls) was trapped lbw by Miguel Cummins.

But his dismissal did little to upset England’s rhythm. Joe Root batted smoothly while Bairstow steered a ball down to third man for a single to notch his second century of the series off 90 balls with 10 fours.

The home side cantered past the winning post as Root finished alongside Bairstow on 46 not out, scoring the winning runs with a six.

Earlier, Gayle (40) lit up the gloom at the Ageas Bowl following a delayed start with a breathtaking brief knock under heavy late-September skies.

But Liam Plunkett took a fine diving catch running backwards off a slower Tom Curran delivery and the West Indies lost all momentum.

The tourists went from the ninth over until the 31st over without scoring a single boundary. Desperately needing to step up the scoring rate to post a competitive total, Shai Hope clubbed three successive fours off ODI debutant Curran but was caught on the boundary by Sam Billings off Ball for 72 off 95 balls.

Sunil Ambris (38 off 27 balls) and Ashley Nurse, with an impressive 31 off just 12 balls, gave much-needed impetus at the end of the innings as the West Indies went from 174-3 at the end of the 38th over to 288-6 at the end of the 50th over.

Score Board

England won toss

West Indies

C Gayle c Plunkett b Curran 40

K Hope c & b Plunkett 33

†S Hope c Billings b Ball 72

M Samuels st Buttler b Ali 32

*J Mohammed c Root b Rashid 25

S Ambris not out 38

R Powell b Plunkett 11

A Nurse not out 31

Extras (w6) 6

Total (6 wkts, 50 overs) 288

Did not bat: A Joseph, J Taylor, M Cummins

Fall: 1-52, 2-86, 3-143, 4-195, 5-221, 6-253

Bowling: Ball 10-1-94-1 (1w); Curran 10-1-62-1 (2w); Plunkett 10-0-54-2 (2w); Rashid 10-1-42-1 (1w); Ali 10-0-36-1

England

J Roy lbw b Cummins 96

J Bairstow not out 141

J Root not out 46

Extras (lb2, w9) 11

Total (1 wkt, 50 overs) 294

Did not bat: *E Morgan, †J Buttler, S Billings, M Ali, T Curran, A Rashid, L Plunkett, J Ball

Fall: 1-156

Bowling: J Taylor 8-0-52-0, Joseph 7-0-54-0, Cummins 8-0-70-1 (5w), Nurse 8-0-56-0, Samuels 4-0-41-0, Powell 3-0-19-0

Result: England won by nine wickets

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (England)

Man of the Series: Moeen Ali (England)

Series: England win series 4-0

Umpires: Simon Fry (Australia), Michael Gough (England). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India)